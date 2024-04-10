Active Stocks
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Who lives on Katchatheevu island?’: Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi for ‘speaking nonsense’, Kangana Ranaut says…
The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around the Katchatheevu island is in the limelight ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

The remarks have prompted outrage in the BJP ranks with several politicians and party candidates lashing out at the Congress MP for his ‘mindset’. (ANI )Premium
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh courted controversy on Wednesday after accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘speaking nonsense’ when it came to the Katchatheevu island row. The remarks have prompted outrage in the BJP ranks with several politicians and party candidates lashing out at the Congress MP for his ‘mindset’. The developments came mere hours after PM Modi fired a fresh salvo at the Congress and allied DMK, accusing them of keeping the "country in the dark" over the island issue.

“Who lives on that island? I want to ask this question. Modi ji speaks nonsense, without any head or tail," he told reporters. 

“Nehruji's thinking of calling Aksai Chin a barren land is still alive in the Congress. Digvijay ji's statement regarding Kachchativu island reflects the same thinking. Due to this mentality, development could not take place in the remote areas of India under Congress rule," countered BJP Lok Sabha candidate Kangana Ranaut. 

The actor also assured that there would be “no compromise with the geographical integrity of the country" in ‘New India’. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 10 Apr 2024, 05:15 PM IST
