‘Who lives on Katchatheevu island?’: Digvijaya Singh slams PM Modi for ‘speaking nonsense’, Kangana Ranaut says…
The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around the Katchatheevu island is in the limelight ahead of the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP and the opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh courted controversy on Wednesday after accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ‘speaking nonsense’ when it came to the Katchatheevu island row. The remarks have prompted outrage in the BJP ranks with several politicians and party candidates lashing out at the Congress MP for his ‘mindset’. The developments came mere hours after PM Modi fired a fresh salvo at the Congress and allied DMK, accusing them of keeping the "country in the dark" over the island issue.