PM Modi gave clean-chit to China: Chidambaram spars with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Island row
Katchatheevu Island row: Former Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram reacted sharply to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's insinuations on Katchatheevu Island controversy, digging out a 2015 Right to Information (RTI) response to nail the Narendra Modi Govt on the issue.
Katchatheevu island row: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government is trying to corner Congress on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's 1974 decision to hand over Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka, prompting the Congress to come out with a sharp rebuke on the BJP goverment's failure to check China's aggression into the Indian territory.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram engaged in a war of words on Monday, sparring on the historical aspects of the Katchatheevu Island issue.