Katchatheevu island row: PM Modi calls out DMK's ‘double standard’, says ‘…did nothing to safeguard TN’s interest'
Katchatheevu island row: PM Modi slammed DMK for failing to protect Tamil Nadu's interests on Katchatheevu island. He highlighted DMK's alleged double standards and prioritization of their family's success over the well-being of the state's fishermen.
Katchatheevu island row: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 1 April lashed out at MK Stalin-led DMK on the Katchatheevu island issue. The Prime Minister said that the party has done nothing to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s interests.
