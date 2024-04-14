Katchatheevu row brings fishing rights in focus: What BJP manifesto has in store for fishermen families
The Bharatiya Janata Party' (BJP) manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mentioned a range of schemes for the welfare of the "fishermen families". This holds significance amid the recent row over the Katchatheevu Island that brought under the spotlight the fishing rights dispute.