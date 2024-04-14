The Bharatiya Janata Party' (BJP) manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mentioned a range of schemes for the welfare of the "fishermen families". This holds significance amid the recent row over the Katchatheevu Island that brought under the spotlight the fishing rights dispute.

In its manifesto or Sankalp Patra, the BJP said it is committed to "advancing the prosperity and welfare of our fishermen by enhancing fisheries through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada, Yojana, modernising infrastructure, and providing financial support and skill development."

Here's what the BJP promises to "fishermen families" in its manifesto:

Extending PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: The BJP will extend the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase fish production and increase our annual seafood exports.

Insurance for Fisheries: The BJP will strengthen and expand the insurance coverage available under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana through more technological interventions to ensure speedy and more accurate assessment, faster payouts and quicker grievance resolution.

Developing Production and Processing Clusters for Fishermen: The BJP will develop production and processing clusters with special attention to women of coastal communities.

Seaweed Farming: The BJP will boost seaweed cultivation under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase income of fishermen.

Pearl Farming: The party said it will create sustainable livelihood opportunities for fishermen through promotion of pearl farming.

Establishing Nucleus Breeding Centres and Brood Banks: The party promised to increase production and productivity in the fisheries sector through establishment of a network of Nucleus Breeding Centres and Brood Banks.

Using Satellite Imagery for Protecting Fishermen: The BJP said it will launch a special programme utilising satellite imagery for rendering integrated service for the fishermen community, ensuring both their safety and security.

Using Technology to Aid Fishermen: The party will make use of a series of technological interventions for farm biosecurity, management of diseases in aquatic animals, feed and growth monitoring. "We will make use of drone technology for management of the fisheries and aquaculture industries," it added.

What is Katchatheevu row?

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai had filed an RTI seeking information about the Katchatheevu island "which was ceded to Sri Lanka" in 1974 by the Congress-led Indian government. His queries were related to the 1974 agreement between India and Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

The decades-old territorial and fishing rights dispute around Katchatheevu Island grabbled limelight just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP and the Opposition engaged in a war of words over the issue.

In a video posted on March 31, Annamalai explained the issue.

Katchatheevu Island is located about 33 kilometres from the Indian coast, in the Palk Strait between Rameswaram in India and Sri Lanka. Fishermen from both countries used the Katchatheevu Island. The island, which was initially part of the Madras Presidency, had been a disputed territory between India and Sri Lanka since the British era.

During a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had linked the island row to the capture of Tamil fishermen and the seizure of their boats by the Lankan forces.

Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu often face punitive action from the Sri Lankan authorities. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier informed that at least 6,184 Indian fishermen have been detained in the last 20 years. Sri Lankan authorities have seized 1,175 Indian fishing vessels in the same period.

