Katchatheevu Row: ‘The island was neither acquired nor ceded,’ says Priyanka Chaturvedi citing MEA's 2015 RTI response
Priyanka Chaturvedi shared an MEA RTI reply of 2015 which mentions that the Katchatheevu island was neither acquired nor ceded and lies on the Sri Lankan side of the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday asked Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to address what she called discrepancies in two different Right to Information (RTI) responses, related to Katchatheevu island issued by the ministry, in 2015 and 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message