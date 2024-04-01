Katchatheevu Island Row: Why has the controversy resurfaced ahead of LS polls? What did India do 50 years ago?
Katchatheevu Island, a disputed stretch in the Palk Strait, was ceded to Sri Lanka by the Cong govt headed by late PM Indira Gandhi, through an agreement in 1974. Fifty years later, the BJP, led by PM Modi, has mounted an attack on the Congress and DMK for ‘callously’ giving it away to Sri Lanka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress over the Katchatheevu Island row, saying the ruling alliance parties of Tamil Nadu have done nothing to safeguard the state’s interests. The Prime Minister’s charge on the opposition escalates the controversy in the run-up to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.