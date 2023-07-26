AAP leader Raghav Chadha found himself locked in an unusual debate after being ‘divebombed’ by a crow outside the Parliament. As BJP leaders shared the photo with a multitude of jibes the lawmaker responded with a popular Hindi couplet.

“Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate (one who lies will be pecked by a crow). Till now, we had only heard about it but today we saw how a crow bit a liar," the BJP tweeted sharing a set of photos from the incident. “Ramchandra keh gaye Siya se aisa kalyug aayega, hans chugega daana dunka kauwa moti khayega (Lord Ram had told Sita there will such an age of darkness when geese will eat grains and crows pearls). Had only heard till now but saw today," came the response from Chadha.

“Deeply saddened by the news of attack by crow on Honorable MP Raghav Chadha ji. Hope you are in good health," tweeted Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga.

The Delhi BJP also tweeted out a video of Chadha from a recent press conference. The lawmaker can be heard saying that the AAP is a hardcore honest party and Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest. "Raghav Chadha Why do you lie so much?" the BJP asked.

The Opposition has been demanding answers from the prime minister in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. It has sought a discussion in Parliament under rule 267.

Chadha said his question on the Manipur violence was rejected by the Rajya Sabha on the ground that it is "not the primary concern" of the central government. This, he opined, “exposes" the real face of the BJP.

"This reply by the government exposes the fake claims of peace and security. What is stopping them from giving answers on Manipur," he said on Twitter while sharing his question.

(With inputs from agencies)