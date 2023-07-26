'Kauvva moti khayega…': Raghav Chadha counters BJP as picture of crow flying over his head goes viral1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 09:46 PM IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha engaged in a unique debate with BJP leaders after being attacked by a crow outside Parliament.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha found himself locked in an unusual debate after being ‘divebombed’ by a crow outside the Parliament. As BJP leaders shared the photo with a multitude of jibes the lawmaker responded with a popular Hindi couplet.
“Deeply saddened by the news of attack by crow on Honorable MP Raghav Chadha ji. Hope you are in good health," tweeted Delhi BJP leader Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga.
The Delhi BJP also tweeted out a video of Chadha from a recent press conference. The lawmaker can be heard saying that the AAP is a hardcore honest party and Arvind Kejriwal is hardcore honest. "Raghav Chadha Why do you lie so much?" the BJP asked.
The Opposition has been demanding answers from the prime minister in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. It has sought a discussion in Parliament under rule 267.
Chadha said his question on the Manipur violence was rejected by the Rajya Sabha on the ground that it is "not the primary concern" of the central government. This, he opined, “exposes" the real face of the BJP.
"This reply by the government exposes the fake claims of peace and security. What is stopping them from giving answers on Manipur," he said on Twitter while sharing his question.
(With inputs from agencies)