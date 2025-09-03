Kavitha quits BRS, MLC post, a day after her father KCR suspended her from the party

K Kavitha resigned from the BRS party and her MLC post on Wednesday, a day after being suspended from the party. While announcing her move, she also criticised her cousin and former minister T Harish Rao.

Advertisement

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspended Kavitha with immediate effect for damaging the party through anti-party activities. BRS President and Kavitha's father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, has made a decision, the party said in a statement on Tuesday, 2, September.

Also Read | KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS

"The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behavior and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect," BRS said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Trained guns on Harish Rao At the press conference, Kavitha indicated that her father was under 'pressure' to act against her. She accused Harish Rao of conspiring against KCR's family.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference here, flanked by her supporters, the 47-year-old former MP charged Harish Rao with having a tacit understanding with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Also Read | KCR suspends daughter K Kavitha from BRS

"I never aspired for any posts. I am sending a resignation letter to (Legislative Council) chairman...I am also sending resignation from primary membership of BRS to KCR," she said.

Kavitha said her brother and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao should be "careful" about Harish Rao's alleged conspiracies. She claimed her brother did not back her when a "malicious campaign" was launched against her.

Kavitha charged that the CBI probe announced by the Congress government against KCR over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project was due to the corruption of cousins Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

Advertisement

My brother should be careful about Harish Rao's alleged conspiracies.

The leader added that she was not joining any political party and that her future course of action would be decided after due discussions with supporters.