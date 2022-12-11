Kavitha, Sharmila--Daughters from different political lineage make headlines in Telangana2 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 01:13 PM IST
Kavitha, Sharmila--Daughters from different political lineage make headlines in Telangana
Kavitha, Sharmila--Daughters from different political lineage make headlines in Telangana
Two woman politicians from the respective first families of as many Telugu-speaking states are currently hogging the limelight over developments that would determine their political future.