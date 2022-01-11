Kazakhstan says Russia to withdraw troops in wake of unrest

A sense of normalcy started to return to the country on Tuesday, as residents began to cautiously go about their everyday lives in Almaty, which will remain under an 11 p.m.-to-7 a.m. curfew until Jan. 19. Residents said shops were beginning to open during specific daytime hours, construction sites were operating and some public transportation had resumed. The sound of machine gunfire and the smell of tear gas had gone, they said.