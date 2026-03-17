KC Tyagi, a veteran Janata Dal (United) leader, resigned from the party’s primary membership on Tuesday, a day after the party's chief and outgoing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar won the Rajya Sabha election.

Tyagi, who had been associated with the JD(U) since its merger with the Samata Party in 2003, had previously served as its chief national spokesperson, a Rajya Sabha member, and national secretary-general. In his current role, he serves as the party's advisor.

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“The membership campaign of the party has ended. This time, I've not renewed the membership of the party,” Tyagi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tyagi, however, asserted that his commitment to the "larger and wider ideological points" concerning the interests of the downtrodden, peasants, and agriculturalists, including the deprived sections of society, "remains as firm as ever".

KC Tyagi quits JD(U) a day after Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move - ‘respect for comrade for half a century unchanged’

“JD(U) came into existence on 30 October 2003, with the merger of Samata Party and Janata Dal. George Fernandes was the president, and I, as the secretary general of the party, worked with him. I worked with Sharad Yadav and Nitish Kumar as my party president, serving as chief general secretary, chief spokesman and political advisor of the party,” he said.

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Some reports suggested Tyagi did not see much of a role for himself in the JD(U) anymore, with the Bharatiya Janata Party set to install its own CM after Nitish Kumar chose to shift from state politics and join the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier, announcing his decision to shift to the Rajya Sabha, Nitish had said his “relationship” with JD(U) and its workers would continue in the future as well.

“The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance,” he had written in a post on X.

Tyagi said in the statement that his “personal respect for Nitish Kumar who remained my comrade for close to half a century, also remains unchanged"

Tyagi said that his "further course of action" will be decided soon in consultation with "all required people".

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"Few of my friends political friends, sympathisers and activists are organising a meet of like minded persons on 22nd March 2026 to discuss the political situation of the country at Mavlankar Hall, Rafi Marg," he said in the statement.

Some reports suggested that Tyagi is likely to shift his political activities to his home state, Uttar Pradesh. Tyagi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hapur in UP in 1989.

My personal respect for Nitish Kumar who remained my comrade for close to half a century, also remains unchanged.

"We will continue to be inspired by the ideas and ideology of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia ji and Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur Ji," Tyagi said.

(With inputs)