Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a rally on Tuesday. The senior politician said that the BRS chief had wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance in order to garner support after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. However, KCR was turned down due to “deeds" of the state's ruling dispensation.

“When BJP won 48 seats in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election, KCR needed support. Before this election, he used to welcome me at the airport, but later suddenly he stopped doing so…KCR came to meet me in Delhi…he started telling me that the country is progressing under your leadership, and said that he wanted to join NDA. He also asked me to extend support to him. I told him (KCR) that due to his deeds Modi cannot associate with him," the PM said.

“I refused (him) entry to NDA…Tabse woh mujhse nazar nahi milate," he added.

Modi said that Rao had also approached the PM to ‘seek his blessings’ and indicated that he would hand over all “karobar" to his son KT Rama Rao.

(with inputs from agencies)

