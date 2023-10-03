'KCR nazar nahin milate': PM Modi says Telangana CM was rebuffed after wanting to join NDA
In a scathing attack on the BRS in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) wanted to join NDA to seek BJP’s support after Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections but he refused the offer due to “deeds” of the ruling dispensation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during a rally on Tuesday. The senior politician said that the BRS chief had wanted to join the National Democratic Alliance in order to garner support after the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections. However, KCR was turned down due to “deeds" of the state's ruling dispensation.