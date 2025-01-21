Kejriwal hits back at BJP, says, ‘Entire BJP camped outside my house over Ravana! They love him this much’

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday responded to the BJP's criticism of his comment on the Ramayana and Ravaan, saying, “They love Ravana so much.”

Commenting on his remark about the Ramayana, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, “Yesterday I said that Ravana came as a golden deer, and Mother Sita wanted that deer. They are saying that it was not Ravana (who came as a deer) but the demon Marichi instead. The entire BJP is protesting outside my house and asking why I insulted Ravana. They love Ravana so much. They are of a demonic nature.”

“I want to warn the people living in slums and poor sections of Delhi that these people will gulp you down like demons if they come to power.”

What did Kejriwal say regarding Sita Haran? It is to be noted that Kejriwal while addressing the slum clusters of Vishwas Nagar on Monday, recited a topic of Ramayana related to the incident of ‘Sita-Hiran’ where Goddess Sita falls prey to Ravan's ‘golden deer’ tactics.

Kejriwal compared his opponent party, the BJP to a ‘golden deer’ and said “don't get involved in their trap” to the people of Vishwas Nagar.

“I want to warn the slum dwellers that these days they (people of BJP) are staying in slums; they do not love you; they love your vote and will sell all your land after the elections. Lord Ram was exiled for 14 years, so one day, he went to the forest to arrange for food, left Mata Sita in the hut and told Laxman that you will protect Sita Maa; meanwhile, Ravan came in the form of a golden deer. Sita said to Laxman that I want this deer... Laxman went, and Ravan kidnapped Sita Maa. These BJP people are also like that golden deer, do not get involved in their trap...,” AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said.

Why is BJP saying Kejriwal misquoted Ramayana? BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Tuesday targeted Kejriwal, saying he misquoted a part of ‘Ramayana’ and called him a “Chunavi Hindu” whose face has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country.

Sharpening his attack, Bhandari alleged Kejriwal and Congress MP of 'appeasement politics', saying that appeasement runs in the veins of Kejriwal and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Bhandari said, “Arvind Kejriwal is a 'Chunavi' Hindu. Appeasement runs in his and his boss, Rahul Gandhi's, veins. He has little knowledge of the Ramayana and cannot recite it properly... He says that his grandmother used to say that Lord Ram's temple should not be built in Ayodhya. He said that all the land in Delhi should be given to Waqf. The 'Chunavi' Hindu face of Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed in front of the people of Delhi and the country...”

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of insulting Sanatan Dharma and misinterpreting the sacred text, Ramcharitmanas.

Sachdeva questioned Kejriwal's sudden interest in temples, alleging that he only remembers them when elections are near.

He accused Kejriwal of “insulting” Sanatan Dharma and “misinterpreting” Ramcharitmanas. He said that these people are “adharmi” and only remember temples when elections are nearing.

“The way Arvind Kejriwal has misinterpreted Shri Ramcharitmanas and has tried to insult the Sanatana, this is not the first time. These people are Adharmi. I don't know what his Nani (grandmother) recited to him, but he (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that the Ram Temple should not be built. Now that the elections are coming up, he is remembering Ram Temple and all the other temples,” Sachdeva told ANI.

