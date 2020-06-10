Kejriwal says Delhi situation serious but with LG Baijal in fight against covid

NEW DELHI: In a non-confrontational approach, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the order passed by lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal on treating covid-19 patients will be implemented in "letter and spirit" and "without any disagreement". But he warned that ensuring adequate healthcare infrastructure to tackle the projected jump in cases the will pose a big challenge.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), on Tuesday, had said total number of cases in Delhi could rise to 1,00,000 by 30 June and 5.5 lakh by the end of July. The surge in cases would required 80,000 hospital beds by the end of next month. Currently, there are 9,300 beds in Delhi.

"The SDMA meeting has showed that covid-19 is rapidly going to spread over the coming days in Delhi...This is a big challenge. We need to ensure that social distancing and wearing of masks is maintained. This also needs to be converted into a people’s movement," Kejriwal said.

"We will do everything we can to ensure that Delhi has the required number of beds. I myself will go to the ground and ensure that proper arrangements are made in stadiums, banquet halls and hotels. There will be shortcomings in our deeds but there will be no shortcomings in the government's intentions," he added.

On Monday, Baijal had reversed an order passed by the state government to reserve state-run and private hospitals for the treatment of Delhi residents. Services provided by central and speciality healthcare hospitals were available for everyone.

"Delhi has an elected government whose order has been reversed. This is not the time to bicker about this. The decision taken by the centre and the LG has to be followed and implemented in letter and spirit," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal’s address comes a day after he tested negative for covid-19. Having developed symptoms, akin to covid-19, on Sunday, Kejriwal had self quarantined.

Delhi has 31,000 cases of covid-19, one of the highest in the country. The disease has claimed nearly 900 lives in the city.

