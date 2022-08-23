Kejriwal, Sisodia to address Bhavnagar townhall on Day 2 of Gujarat visit

Kejriwal, Sisodia to address Bhavnagar townhall on Day 2 of Gujarat visit2 min read . 11:36 AM IST
The two leaders are expected to talk on the issues of education and employment for the people of Gujarat on the last day of their Gujarat visit
Aam Admi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia will address a Townhall on Education & Employment in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on the last day of the two-day visit to the poll-bound state
On Monday, the two leaders attended a voter interaction programme in Himmatnagar where they reiterated their poll promises while making new ones at the event.
Kejriwal promised voters 5 guarantees in the field of healthcare, the party notified via Twitter. He said as his party did in Delhi they will provide free access to all health services, free tests and medicines, the opening of Mohalla clinics in each ward, Renovation of old hospitals while opening new hospitals and free treatment to all accident victims.
He also promised protesting conductors and bus drivers of Gujarat, that his government will meet all their demands after coming to power in Gujarat.
On the issue of Grade pay, Kejriwal said the Gujarat government had only increased the allowances of police personnel, if his government comes to power they will give the police personnel grade pay while asking for their support in the upcoming assembly elections.
Meanwhile, his deputy, Manish Sisodia promised the recruitment of 1 lakh new teachers within 1 year of forming government in the state. He said there is a dearth of teachers in Gujarat, if his party comes to power, 1 lakh new teachers will get recruited while students will get talented teachers.
Kejriwal also defended Manish Sisodia who is currently under investigation by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the new excise policy of the Delhi government.
He said,"Don't you feel ashamed to make the CBI conduct raids on a man who did wonders in five years, did what existing political parties could not do in 70 years and made government schools the best. Such a man should get the Bharat Ratna"
He also raised apprehensions that Sisodia will be arrested in the coming 2-3 days due to which the education sector in Delhi will suffer for the next 3-4 months.
This is Kejriwal's 5th visit to Gujarat in the month of August. So far he has made 5 guarantees to the people of Gujarat including free electricity up to 300 units, ₹3000 unemployment allowance, 10 lakh government jobs, freedom from ‘raid raj’ and implementation of fifth schedule and Panchayat (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act to Tribal areas of Gujarat.
AAP is trying to make a space for itself in the two-party dominant state ruled by the BJP since 1995.