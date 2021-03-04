The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced that E Sreedharan, popularly known as the ‘Metro Man’, would be the party’s chief minister candidate for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. BJP state president K Surendran announced the decision, reported news agency ANI.

Sreedharan joined BJP last week. While joining the party, he also expressed his wish to contest the Assembly elections in Kerala. "People know very well what is good for them and what is good for the state. I am very confident they will elect BJP to power. I am expecting a big victory," he said earlier on Thursday.

"I have made only one demand to BJP that I want to contest in a constituency not far away from Ponnani where I am residing now," he added.

"If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan had told ANI earlier.

"A lot of development works can be done and I hope to do it by joining BJP. Other political parties in Kerala are just working in the interest of their respective parties and failed to do any good to Kerala," Sreedharan said earlier.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on 6 April. The number of polling booths in Kerala has been extended from 21,498 to 40,771. The counting of votes will be held on 2 May, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced earlier.

