Politics
Kerala blasts: Understanding the mysterious sect called Jehovah’s Witnesses
Nidheesh M.K. 5 min read 29 Oct 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Summary
- Jehovah’s Witnesses do not see Jesus as God. The only God they believe in is Jehovah, who is the God of Israel
At 9:30 am on Sunday morning, a series of explosions reverberated through the usually serene environs of Kalamassery town in Ernakulam district of Kerala, around 200 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, sending shockwaves through the state and the nation. At least one person (as yet unnamed) was killed and dozens were hurt.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less