Kerala Chief Minister attacks Governor over university appointment row

The CM also hit out at the Governor for questioning the practice of erecting billboards of political parties and their youth wings inside university campuses, and sought to know whether he was thinking that the normal functioning of the organisations in the campus could be banned. "I don't know what is happening to him? That is upto himself to look into. Else, somebody who is close to him should look into. What is the intention? Is he thinking that normal functioning of organisations in the campuses could be banned?" Vijayan asked and said such thinking does not suit a matured person.