Kerala civic polls: LDF fails to woo voters with last-minute schemes, UDF leads in majority of wards

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF has gained a major boost in Kerala's local body elections on Saturday, as it appears to be cruising towards a decisive victory. The LDF's last-ditch effort to woo voters through various welfare schemes apparently failed to cut ice.

Early counting trends and results of the local body polls, which were held in two phases in the state earlier this week, indicated a significant shift in public opinion towards the UDF, which incidentally had swept the last two Lok Sabha polls in the state.

The poll outcome, as indicated by the trends, may also force the CPI(M)-led LDF to rethink its strategy ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Left government, just before the announcement of the local body polls, had announced a hike in the social security and welfare pensions, higher honorariums for ASHA workers, and a new women's security scheme, among many other financial packages, with an apparent eye on the polls.

The UDF, according to the trends released by the State Election Commission (SEC), appeared to be on its way to wrest control of three corporations-- Kollam, Thrissur and Kochi -- from the LDF and retain the Kannur corporation.

Significantly, the Kollam and Thrissur corporations were held by the Left front for 25 and 10 years, respectively.

In the Kozhikode corporation, it is a close battle between the LDF and the UDF, with the Left front in the lead.

The Left also suffered a major setback in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation held by it for 45 years as the BJP-led NDA surged ahead with a huge lead which appears insurmountable even if the LDF and UDF join forces.

The trends and results indicate that the Sabarimala gold loss issue raised as a political campaign by the UDF against the Left front worked in favour of the opposition and the rival campaign by the LDF highlighting the sexual assault allegations against expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil could not dent the UDF's prospects.

This is also apparent from the trends as the Congress candidate supported by Mamkootathil in the Kunnathurmedu north ward under Palakkad municipality was in the lead.

The NDA is leading in the Palakkad municipality, ahead of the UDF, but by a small margin.

The early results also showed a rise for the BJP-led NDA in many Left strongholds, including state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

When will the result for Kerala's local body elections be announced? Counting is being carried out in 244 centres and 14 district collectorates.

There were some issues at a few counting centres, including Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad and Vadakara, over giving entry to booth agents and candidates.

The results are expected to decide the future course of campaigning of the political parties and fronts in the state for the assembly elections in Kerala in 2026.

The oath taking of elected panchayat members and municipal councillors and corporation members will be held on December 21.