Thiruvananthapuram: Quarantine is no longer compulsory for people on short visits from other states to Kerala , Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"Quarantine is not compulsory for short visits to Kerala from other states and for short visits to other states. But testing is good as we recently saw two patients who came from other states to Sabarimala tested positive. They came here after they were tested but they tested positive here," Pinarayi said.

Meanwhile, India's active coronavirus count stood at 7,15,812 on Thursday, Union Health Ministry said.

Kerala breached the 3.50 lakh mark with 7,482 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The total infections in the state touched 3,56,384 with the addition of the new cases, while 7,593 patients recovered from the disease today, taking the total recoveries to 2,74,675.

Kozhikode, which reported the highest number of 932 cases,saw as many as 400 migrant workers testing positive.

Ernakulam accounted for 929 cases, Malappuram 897, Thrissur 847, Thiruvananthapuram 838 and Alappuzha 838.

The COVID toll mounted to 1,255 with 23 more deaths, including that of a 96-year-old woman.

Of the positive cases, 123 had come from outside the state and 6448 had been infected through contact and the source of infection of 844 people is not known.

Among the infected were 67 health workers, including 13 from Thiruvananthapuram and 12 from Kannur.

While eight areas were included in the list of hotspots, seven areas were removed from it.









