Tue Aug 08 2023 10:35:10
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to present resolution on uniform civil code in assembly today. Details here
The Left government in Kerala is set to present a resolution in the State Assembly, urging the BJP-led Central government to abandon plans for a Uniform Civil Code., sources close to the development tod PTI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will table the resolution in this regard, they said.

The government, in its resolution, will urge the Central Government to withdraw from the move to implement the Uniform Civil Code, they added.

In a recent statement, the chief minister alleged BJP has raked up the issue of the UCC with an "electoral agenda" in mind and urged the Central government to withdraw from the move to impose it.

Vijayan, who is also a senior leader of the CPI(M), has said the Centre's move can only be seen as a plan to implement the "majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture' by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country".

"The Central Government and the Law Commission should withdraw from the move to impose the Uniform Civil Code," he has said.

Adding to it, Congress MP K Suresh says, as quoted by news agency ANI, “In Kerala, all the parties - except BJP - are against Uniform Civil Code (UCC)...We are against the UCC. In Kerala, there are a lot of agitations going on UCC, which is reflected in the Kerala Assembly also"

 

The Kerala government's decision aligns with an ongoing campaign by both the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state, alongside various local religious organisations. Separate seminars organised by these fronts in Kozhikode saw participation from representatives of diverse religious groups, all opposing the UCC.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 10:03 AM IST
