Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to present resolution on uniform civil code in assembly today. Details here
Left government in Kerala to present resolution in State Assembly urging Central government to abandon Uniform Civil Code.
The Left government in Kerala is set to present a resolution in the State Assembly, urging the BJP-led Central government to abandon plans for a Uniform Civil Code., sources close to the development tod PTI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will table the resolution in this regard, they said.
The Kerala government's decision aligns with an ongoing campaign by both the ruling Left and the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the state, alongside various local religious organisations. Separate seminars organised by these fronts in Kozhikode saw participation from representatives of diverse religious groups, all opposing the UCC.
