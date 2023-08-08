The Left government in Kerala is set to present a resolution in the State Assembly, urging the BJP-led Central government to abandon plans for a Uniform Civil Code ., sources close to the development tod PTI. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will table the resolution in this regard, they said.

The government, in its resolution, will urge the Central Government to withdraw from the move to implement the Uniform Civil Code, they added.

In a recent statement, the chief minister alleged BJP has raked up the issue of the UCC with an "electoral agenda" in mind and urged the Central government to withdraw from the move to impose it.

Vijayan, who is also a senior leader of the CPI(M), has said the Centre's move can only be seen as a plan to implement the "majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture' by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country".

"The Central Government and the Law Commission should withdraw from the move to impose the Uniform Civil Code," he has said.

Adding to it, Congress MP K Suresh says, as quoted by news agency ANI, “In Kerala, all the parties - except BJP - are against Uniform Civil Code (UCC)...We are against the UCC. In Kerala, there are a lot of agitations going on UCC, which is reflected in the Kerala Assembly also"