Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a sharp dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Kerala unit of Congress shared a screenshot of an online order and said someone ordered a spine for the EC. The jibe is ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, during which 95 seats spread across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be voting.

“Someone ordered a spine for @ECISVEEP. Hope they’ll be able to use it to stand up straight," Congress Kerala said in a post on X.

The dig against the Election Commission of India comes amid Opposition parties' allegations that the poll body hesitates to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.

ECI's 'cautious' approach against BJP

Congress took strong objection to PM Modi's remarks in Rajasthan's Banswara, where he claimed that the Congress manifesto talks about taking stock of "the gold of mothers and sisters" and distributing that wealth to Muslims.

"Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right to the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? Do you approve of this?" the PM asked at the rally.

Although the Election Commission issued a notice to BJP national president JP Nadda over PM Modi's remarks, the Opposition alleged that the poll body is being very cautious while dealing with the complaints against the Prime Minister. "They [the ECI] are super, super cautious when it comes to the Prime Minister, they are super cautious when it comes to the Home Minister," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

"There had been no complaint against (former P.M.s) P.V. Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Manmohan Singh. This is the second time we have complained against the PM. Earlier, we complained about the Home Minister [Amit Shah], but no action was taken. Action was taken against the Assam Chief Minister," he added.

