Kerala Congress takes a dig at Election Commission with Amazon order for a spine: 'Hope EC use it to...'
The dig against the Election Commission of India comes amid Opposition parties' allegations that the poll body hesitates to act against PM Modi
Lok Sabha elections 2024: In a sharp dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Kerala unit of Congress shared a screenshot of an online order and said someone ordered a spine for the EC. The jibe is ahead of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, during which 95 seats spread across 12 states and Union Territories (UTs) will be voting.