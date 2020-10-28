Kerala first state in the country to fix MSP for vegetables: Pinarayi Vijayan

"The MSP will be 20 per cent above the production cost of the vegetable. Even if the market price goes below the floor price, the produce will be procured at the MSP from the farmers. The produce will be graded as per the quality and the floor price will be fixed based on the quality. As many as 16 varieties of vegetables would be covered in the first phase and there is a provision to revise the MSP price on a regular basis," according to an official statement.The chief minister said that Local Self Government bodies would have an important role to play in this scheme as they would be coordinating the procurement and distribution of vegetables.