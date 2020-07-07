Kerala gold smuggling case: CM removes principal secretary

The customs department on Sunday had aborted a bid to smuggle 30 kg gold, worth around ₹15 crore, using the diplomatic baggage system. The department said Suresh used her contacts as a former UAE consulate officer to run the smuggling network. It had also arrested Sarith, a former Public Relations Officer of the United Arab Emirates consulate, in connection with the case, who confessed to the crime. It is still unclear who paid for the gold in the UAE and for whom it came. The UAE embassy in India said in a statement that it condemned the attempt t misuse of diplomatic channels and will be cooperating in the investigation.