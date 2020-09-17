Kerala gold smuggling case: KT Jaleel appears before NIA team

Jaleel had received strong backing from the party and Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who refuted demands for his resignation. There was no precedent of a person resigning on the basis of questioning by an agency, Vijayan said on Monday. “The agency has received some complaints and they wanted certain clarifications from the minister," he said. On Tuesday, Vijayan also launched a political attack on the opposition, for politicising the reception of religious books and flood-relief kits. The Opposition is trying to mix two unrelated issues, namely the acceptance of Quran books and the gold smuggling incident, for political gains, he said.