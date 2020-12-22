After the government forwarded the decision to convene the session, Khan sought a clarification on the urgency for it and the Chief Minister had replied to him, sources said. Incidentally, a regular session of the assembly has already been planned from January 8 and it was likely to continue till January 28. The government had in December last year convened a similar special session of the assembly which passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, becoming the first state in the country to take such a measure then. Sunil Kumar on Tuesday said the governor's decision was 'undemocratic' and an unprecedented situation had been created. The matter would be discussed once Vijayan, now on a tour of Kollam and Pathanamthitta districts, returned here and an appropriate decision willbe taken, he told reporters here. Chennithala said the voice of Kerala against the farm laws, whose repeal is being demanded by the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi for nearly a month, should be raised in the assembly.