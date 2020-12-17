New Delhi: With the BJP making some gains in the local body elections in Kerala, party president J P Nadda today thanked the state's voters and said his party will continue to expose the "corrupt, communal & hypocrite" politics of both the LDF and UDF fronts. "I thank the people of Kerala for giving an improved mandate to BJP in Local Body Elections. @BJP4Keralam President @surendranbjp Ji & Karyakartas worked tirelessly & with this mandate, we will continue to expose the corrupt, communal & hypocrite politics of both LDF & UDF fronts," J P Nadda tweeted.

The CPI(M)-led LDF emerged the main winner in the polls followed by the Congress-led UDF. While the BJP was at third position, its leaders have drawn consolation from the party's improved show in the state where assembly elections are expected to be held in April-May next year.

The Kerala local body polls were held in three phases. The first phase saw a turnout of 73.12 per cent, while the second phase saw 76.78 and the third, and final phase saw 78.64 per cent.

A total of 21,893 wards in 1,200 local self-governing bodies, including six corporations, 941 village panchayats, 14 district panchayats, and 87 municipalities went to the polls on December 8, 10 and 14.