Kerala local body polls: LDF surges ahead, BJP on way to better its 2015 show

The front has not lost ground in any of its traditional bastions. The front's Political Affairs committee will be meeting on Thursday to take stock of the results, Ramachandran said, adding that the CPI(M) and the LDF need not rejoice. They had not sought votes on the development agenda, he claimed. Chennithala said BJP has managed to do well only in some pockets and had failed to make any inroads and was a "total failure." "We have faired well in the elections. Over 375 panchayats are with us. The BJP has proved to be a total failure in the state. Even after using all the influence of central agencies, the BJP failed. Yes, we had certain issues which we will address", he said. The fight against the 'anti-people' policies of the central and state governments will be continued, Chennithala said. "When compared with the 2015 local body polls, the UDF did better this time. It's true that the anti-government sentiments were not seen this time. We will address the failure in each panchayat and move forward after correcting the mistakes", he said.