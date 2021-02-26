Kerala: 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan formally joins BJP in Malappuram

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Malappuram on Thursday in presence of Union Minister RK Singh.

Sreedharan joined the party during BJP's ongoing Vijaya Yatra led by Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran.

Taking to Twitter, BJP National General Secretary BL Santhosh said, "Metro man Sri E Sreedharan joins BJP at Mallapuram in the presence of Union Minister RK Singh during Kerala Vijaya Yatra led by K Surendran."

Ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala, former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on 18 February announced that he will join the BJP.

"If BJP comes to power in Kerala, I am ready to become the chief minister. The party has not asked me till now as it is too premature. But if BJP asks me, I am willing to take up the post and show how a state can be run efficiently like we are running DMRC," Sreedharan had told news agency ANI earlier.

The Assembly polls in Kerala are likely between April-May this year.

98 Left workers join BJP ahead of Kerala polls

In a major boost to the BJP in Kerala ahead of Assembly elections, around 98 members of Left parties joined the local unit of BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader VV Rajesh confirmed the news and said the new members who joined the party offered to convert the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) local office to the BJP office.

"Today, 98 CPI(M) party members joined BJP under the leadership of Mukul Prabhakaran who was former Gram Panchayat president and CPI(M) area Committee member. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed them," he said.

"The newly joined CPI(M) workers offered their party office to BJP. And we are going to convert the CPI(M) local office to BJP office in the coming days," the BJP leader added.

