Kerala Minister Thomas Isaac says proud of state's public health system

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac , who had tested positive for coronavirus, said that most of his parameters "were back" to pre-COVID "normal".

The minister said he was proud of the state's public health system and will work to make it better.

"Thank you well wishers. Could not respond to you. Never felt so weak. Slept through yesterday. Now, but for palpitation while speaking, every usual measure back to Pre Covid normal. Feeling so proud of Kerala public health system. Pledge to make it better. A legacy from COVID-19," he said.

Isaac had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday last. This was the first instance of a minister in the state government to have contracted the highly contagious virus.

The 67-year-old politician had urged his staff and others, who all have met him in the past few days, to self-isolate and go for home quarantine.

