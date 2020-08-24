ERNAKULAM: The Congress-led opposition in Kerala on Monday moved a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. The motion, however, failed as the ruling Left coalition has a majority of at least 98 members in the 140-member house.

The motion thrust the assembly into a maelstrom of criticism against the chief minister and also saw the opposition quoting from Shakespeare’s famous play Julius Caesar to compare him to Brutus.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is an honourable man," said Congress legislator V.D. Satheeshan, while moving the motion, quoting from Mark Antony's speech at Caesar's funeral that successfully turned public opinion against Brutus for killing Ceaser. "But he's the captain of a ship that is caught in a storm. Unfortunately, the storm's origin is in the captain's cabin," said Satheeshan.

The opening speech caught even the ruling party members by surprise. Satheeshan brought up a series of issues, including the recent gold smuggling case, and corruption allegations in a housing project for the poor called 'Life Mission'.

"The CMO's office was hijacked by the gold smugglers. While the Chief Minister was attending the press conference and saying that everything was fine with the government and was ready to face any probe, his former principal secretary was being questioned by investigating agencies for hours," Satheeshan said. The government later suspended secretary, M Shivashankar, a top IAS officer, who was embroiled in the controversial gold smuggling case.

In a Life Mission project in Thrissur district, he alleged, ₹5 crore more was paid as a bribe to a builder, from an international charity organisation which funded the project. He challenged the LDF government to institute a probe into this.

The opposition also tore into the government for availing the services of legal firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM), which has close familial links to the Adani group, while bidding for the Trivandrum International Airport, which went to Adani Entreprises Limited. "Someone had leaked our tender amount to the Adani Group," said Satheeshan.

However, the CM said that the law firm was not in the know about the bid value. "They did only the legal vetting," Vijayan said. "The bid amount was decided separately, by a high-level committee set up by the government."

He argued that CAM was chosen solely on the basis of its legal capability. "When a person like Kapil Sibal is chosen as one's lawyer, it is not because of his Congress links but because of his legal acumen," Vijayan retorted. He added that the firm had also said right at the outset that there was no conflict of interest.

In the course of a five-hour-long discussion, the ruling party members retaliated to the opposition allegations, also invoking Shakespeare: "Frailty, thy name is woman... If Shakespeare was alive, he might have rephrased it as Hypocrisy, thy name is Chennithala," said communist legislator A. Pradeepkumar, in his reply to the Congress' charges. He was making a sarcastic remark about Congress opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Kerala is the only state where the Left is in power, and is one of the few states where the Congress has a strong chance to return to power. It is also the only state among the relatively populous ones where the BJP does not have more than one member.

The triangular fight will face its semi-final in the local body election in October.





