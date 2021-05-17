Considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that only a maximum of 500 people will be allowed.
The LDF will reportedly form a 21-member cabinet in the state. A decision on portfolio allocation has been left to CM Vijayan.
Kerala records 21,402 new cases, 87 deaths
Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday reported 21,402 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 21,39,314, while a record 99,651 people were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 18,00,179.
The dip in new Covid-19 cases was detected through 86,505 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 24.74%.
With 87 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 6,515.