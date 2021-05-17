The swearing-in ceremony of the new Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala will take place on 20 May at 3:30 pm in Thiruvananthapuram's central stadium.

The chief minister and all other ministers will be sworn in before state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

Considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that only a maximum of 500 people will be allowed.

The LDF will reportedly form a 21-member cabinet in the state. A decision on portfolio allocation has been left to CM Vijayan.

Kerala records 21,402 new cases, 87 deaths

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday reported 21,402 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 21,39,314, while a record 99,651 people were cured in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries to 18,00,179.

The dip in new Covid-19 cases was detected through 86,505 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the test positivity rate to 24.74%.

With 87 more people succumbing to the disease, the toll reached 6,515.

Currently, 3,62,315 people are undergoing treatment for the virus in the state.

Of the positive cases, 100 people had come from outside the state and 19,612 were infected through contact.

While Malappuram reported 2,941 cases today, the highest, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for 2,634, Ernakulam 2,315, Thrissur 2,045 and Kollam 1,946.

Nearly 10,19,085 people are under quarantine in various districts.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.