Kerala: Shashi Tharoor, K Sudhakaran other Cong leaders booked for ruckus during protest march
Kerala Police file case against Congress leaders and workers for violence during protest march; leaders including Sudhakaran and Satheesan named in FIR.
Kerala Police have registered a case against state Congress chief K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and the senior leaders in connection with the violence here during the party's march to the DGP office. State capital Thiruvananthapuram witnessed incidents of violence on Saturday during protests organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in which a battery of senior Congress leaders in Kerala, including senior MPs and MLAs, suffered from suffocation and some were even hospitalised after police fired tear gas shells.