Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution requesting the Central government to change the name of the state from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the Kerala Assembly. While moving the resolution to change the name of Kerala to 'Keralam', Pinarayi Vijayan said it was Keralam in Malayalam. "In our Malayalam language it is ‘Keralam’ while in other languages it is called Kerala."

He said that the need to form a united Kerala for the Malayalam speaking communities had strongly emerged since the time of the national freedom struggle. "But the name of our state is written as Kerala in the First Schedule of the Constitution."

"This Assembly unanimously requests the Union Government to take immediate steps to amend it as 'Keralam' under Article 3 of the Constitution and it be renamed as 'Keralam' in all the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution," the chief minister further said.

From November 1, the Kerala state will commemorate 'Keraleeyam 2023', an event aimed at showcasing the accomplishments of the state on the global stage.

Just one day prior, on Tuesday, the Kerala Legislative Assembly unanimously approved a resolution criticizing the Central government's rapid and independent efforts to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the nation.

"Kerala Legislative Assembly expresses concern and dismay at the Central government's move to impose a Uniform Civil Code. It is the opinion of this House that the unilateral and hasty action by the Central Government would topple the Constitution's secular character," the resolution moved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan read.

The Assembly has unanimously urged the Central Government to refrain from taking blatant moves “until a consensus on issues affecting our people is arrived at through discussions with various religious groups."

(With agency inputs)