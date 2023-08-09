Kerala Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution requesting the Central government to change the name of the state from ‘Kerala’ to ‘Keralam’. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the Kerala Assembly. While moving the resolution to change the name of Kerala to 'Keralam', Pinarayi Vijayan said it was Keralam in Malayalam. "In our Malayalam language it is ‘Keralam’ while in other languages it is called Kerala."

