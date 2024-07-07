‘Dreaming of Khalsa Raj is...,’ Amritpal Singh warns own family after mother says he is ‘not Khalistani supporter’

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has distanced himself from a statement made by his mother, Balwinder Kaur, regarding his stance on “Khalistan,” an ideology advocating for a separate Sikh nation.

The statement disowning his mother's remarks was issued by the jailed Sikh leader through his team on Saturday night, coinciding with his oath-taking ceremony.

Earlier on Friday, Kaur said that her son is not a Khalistani supporter and demanded that he be released immediately so that he can work on the issues on which he fought the elections.

“We demand that he be released immediately so that he can thank supporters and work on the issues on the basis of which elections were won,” said Kaur at her residence.

She said her son's supporters kept asking when he would come out of the jail. “We urge the government that he should be released immediately,” she said.

"He (Amritpal) is not a Khalistani supporter. Does speaking about Punjab, saving the youth of Punjab make him a Khalistani…" said Balwinder Kaur, mother of 'Waris Punjab De' Chief and independent MP from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat Amritpal Singh.

As reported by PTI, to another question, Kaur asserted “He is not a Khalistani supporter. By speaking about Punjab's rights and saving Punjab's youth (from drugs), can anyone become a supporter of Khalistan.”

“He fought elections within the ambit of the Constitution and took oath. One should not say such a thing. He will raise Punjab's issues and will save youth (from drugs),” she said.

The video of this statement went viral on social media, drawing criticism from Sikh hardliners who expressed objections. On Saturday, his mother issued an appeal to the Sikh community, urging them not to misinterpret her statement.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Amritpal released a statement saying, “When I discovered today the statement made by Mata ji yesterday, I felt deeply hurt. Even though I believe Mata Ji spoke unknowingly, such a statement should never come from my family or anyone who supports me.”

Singh further stated that dreaming of Khalsa Raj is not just a right but a matter of immense pride. “Countless Sikhs have laid down their lives for this dream, and we cannot even fathom stepping back from this sacred path. I have often declared from stages that if ever faced with choosing between the Panth and my family, I will always choose the Panth without hesitation,” he added.

Furthermore, he added, “The historical example of Baba Banda Singh Bahadar’s young companion stands as a testament to this principle. When the mother tried to save her son by denying his Sikh identity, the boy bravely proclaimed that if she claims I am not a Sikh, then she is not my mother. Though this example may seem harsh for this situation, it profoundly captures the essence of unwavering commitment”, he said.

“I unequivocally warn my family that not even thinking about compromising on the concept is Sikh State could be entertained. Such lapses must never occur in future while engaging with the Sangat”, he added.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Singh contested as an independent candidate and emerged victorious from the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by a substantial margin of 1,97,120 votes.

Singh, who leads the “Waris Punjab De” group and adopted the persona associated with slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has been incarcerated along with nine of his associates under the National Security Act (NSA).

His arrest followed an incident on February 23 in Moga's Rode village, where Singh and his supporters forcibly entered the Ajnala police station, wielding swords and guns, and clashed with police officers in an attempt to liberate one of his associates from custody.