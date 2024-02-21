‘Khalistani’ slur row: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari dares Bengal Police to ‘prove charge in 24 hrs or face consequences’
Protests erupt as the Sikh community supports an IPS officer who alleged that West Bengal BJP leaders called him a 'Khalistani'.
Leader of opposition in the West Bengal assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday challenged the state police to prove their charge that a 'Khalistani' slur was hurled at a Sikh police officer within 24 hours or face consequences. The IPS officer was deputed to prevent Adhikari from visiting the violence-stricken Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.