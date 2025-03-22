‘Khalnayak’ Nitish Kumar’s poster outside Rabri Devi’s house in Bihar amid controversy over national anthem

A 'khalnayak' poster of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was put up outside Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi's residence in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. It read, “Nayak Nhi Khalnayak Hu Main”. The popular lyrics from Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff's movie 'Khalnayak' translates to “not a hero, I am a villain.”

Advertisement

The poster, put up by RJD workers, accused Nitish Kumar of insulting women and disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and the national anthem.

"Yes, I have insulted women, insulted Gandhiji, now insulted the national anthem; Yes, I am a villain," the poster read.

Nitish Kumar recently drew ire after a purported video showed him laughing and talking while the national anthem was being played at an international sports event in Patna.

In a purported video clip that went viral on social media, the Janata Dal-United (JDU) chief was seen laughing and talking to an IAS officer and his Principal Secretary, Deepak Kumar, who stood next to him on the dais.

Advertisement

Earlier, Nitish Kumar had sparked a row on January this year when he was seen clapping after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, which is also observed as Martyrs’ Day. A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

Last year, Nitish Kumar stirred up a row in the state assembly as he hit out at RJD MLA Rekha Devi over reservation laws. Waving his fingers at MLAs, especially at Rekha Devi, Kumar said it was only after he assumed power that women started getting their dues in Bihar.

"Arey mahila ho, kuch jaanti nahi ho? (You are a woman, still you do not know anything?)," Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said.