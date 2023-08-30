A day ahead of the third meeting of the INDIA bloc, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence on 30 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tied rakhi to former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, the TMC head said, "Hoga hoga, khela hoga.".

The Trinamool Congress posted the pictures of the two leaders celebrating Raksha Bandhan on X. “Today, Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt @MamataOfficial celebrated Rakhi with Uddhav Thackeray ji and his family at his residence in Mumbai. They exchanged good wishes and celebrated the special day with smiles and laughter", TMC posted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, as the opposition parties huddle up in Mumbai ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the 'game is on'.

Banerjee, who is in Mumbai for the two-day opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting will join opposition leaders from 26 political parties. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days after the Centre reduced LPG gas cylinder prices by ₹200 for all consumers, the opposition has questioned the timing of the decision.

"Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs. 200. This is the might of INDIA!" Banerjee had posted on X.

On being asked the number of seats, the TMC seeks to win in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC chief said, "Many". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, as NCP leader Sharad Pawar said he has confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about a political change in the country.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on 31 August and 1 September at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai.

With agency inputs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}