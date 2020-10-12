Khushbu Sundar quits Congress, likely to join BJP today

Popular actor-turned politician Khushboo Sundar resigned from the Congress party today. In her resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi she wrote, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms".

"After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, have decided to end my association with the party," she wrote.

Photo: ANI

The party, meanwhile, announced in Delhi that Sundar was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with "immediateeffect."

AICC Secretary In Charge of Communications, Pranav Jha in a statement said: "Kushboo Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect."

According to sources, she is likely to join BJP today. This could be a significant move ahead of assembly elections in her home state Tamil Nadu next year.

Sundar was with the DMK before joining the Congress party in 2014.

"Many see a change in me. Well as you age, you evolve n grow, learn n unlearn, perceptions change, likes n dislikes too, thoughts n ideas take a new shape, dreams are new, you understand the difference between like n love, between right n wrong. Change is inevitable. Happy eve." she had tweeted on Saturday.

