Kidnapper or lover: Crime data is confusing

Forbidden relationships, especially in adolescence, can throw you into long battles against your family, suggests data released recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Out of the 98,860 alleged victims of kidnapping who were rescued last year, 13.7% had actually eloped or been in a romantic relationship. “Elopement/love relationship" was one of the few kinds of “kidnapping" that had a hint of agency on the part of the supposed victim. Most cases involved underage girls, far away from large cities. Another 24% of kidnapping cases were for marriages, which, too, may include cases of elopement along with forced ones.

