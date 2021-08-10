Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens to bolster military after being ignored by US

Canceling the joint exercises was unlikely, especially since the Biden administration could look weak in bowing to Ms. Kim’s demands, so the restoration of the inter-Korean hotline appears to have been a low-risk gambit for Pyongyang, according to Go Myong-hyun, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute, a Seoul-based think tank. If the drills were shelved, Pyongyang may have come back to the table for talks, he added.