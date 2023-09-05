Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin: North Korea, Russia eye closer military ties amid global tensions1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:29 AM IST
Kim Jong Un will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss supplying weapons for war in Ukraine.
Amid rising international concerns, North Korea's Kim Jong Un is scheduled for an uncommon trip to Russia to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. High on the agenda is the possible exchange of artillery and anti-tank missiles for Moscow’s advanced satellite and nuclear submarine technology, Reuters reported.