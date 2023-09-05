comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin: North Korea, Russia eye closer military ties amid global tensions
Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin: North Korea, Russia eye closer military ties amid global tensions

 1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 07:29 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kim Jong Un will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia to discuss supplying weapons for war in Ukraine.

(FILES) People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on May 31, 2023. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Jung Yeon-je / AFP)Premium
Amid rising international concerns, North Korea's Kim Jong Un is scheduled for an uncommon trip to Russia to engage in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. High on the agenda is the possible exchange of artillery and anti-tank missiles for Moscow’s advanced satellite and nuclear submarine technology, Reuters reported.

The forthcoming meeting, set to take place in Vladivostok, a port city in proximity to North Korea, signals escalating military cooperation between the two nations. The discussions come at a moment when Russia has been open about its intent to conduct joint military drills with North Korea.

The Defence Minister of Russia, Sergei Shoigu, expressed a need for neighbourly peace during a prior discussion. Essentially, the sentiment was that it is better to maintain cordial relations with neighbouring countries, as per the Interfax news agency.

US, South Korea alarm bells

The United States has aired its apprehensions regarding the progressing arms negotiations between Russia and North Korea. Recently, Washington imposed sanctions on organisations believed to be facilitating arms deals between the two countries.

South Korean Intelligence reports earlier mentioned a visit by Sergei Shoigu to Pyongyang, where he had proposed a trilateral naval exercise involving China, as per South Korean news agency Yonhap. This visit took place during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the end of the Korean War, known as “Victory Day" in North Korea, as per Yonhap.

History and future

Russia and North Korea share a legacy of alliance that dates back to the Cold War era. Last week, the Kremlin articulated plans to fortify its "mutually respectful relations" with North Korea, which has supported Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine in 2022.

Although Vladivostok is the likely venue for the upcoming talks, there is a possibility that the meeting could shift to Moscow, according to The New York Times. Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il, who was known for his reclusiveness and unique travel preferences, last visited Russia a few months before his demise in 2011.

While both countries have called for closer military ties, North Korea has publicly refuted allegations of any current "arms dealings" with Russia, Reuters reported.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
