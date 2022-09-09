King Charles III to forge new path for monarchy after death of Queen Elizabeth II6 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 09:54 AM IST
- Britain’s new monarch faces task of introducing changes while grappling with turmoil within his clan
Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Charles, has spent nearly his entire life in waiting as heir to the British throne, watching his mother navigate decades of social and political change. On Thursday he inherited a monarchy that faces the challenge of hewing to ancient tradition while adapting to reflect modern Britain.