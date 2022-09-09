King Charles III to forge new path for monarchy after death of Queen Elizabeth II
- Britain’s new monarch faces task of introducing changes while grappling with turmoil within his clan
Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Charles, has spent nearly his entire life in waiting as heir to the British throne, watching his mother navigate decades of social and political change. On Thursday he inherited a monarchy that faces the challenge of hewing to ancient tradition while adapting to reflect modern Britain.
The 73-year-old king, who will reign as Charles III, was by his mother’s side in Balmoral on Thursday as she died at age 96. For nearly a decade, his mother had gradually handed over responsibilities to her son in preparation for his eventual succession.
“Her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world," King Charles said in a statement soon after his mother’s death.
Aides to King Charles, formerly Prince of Wales, have said the new monarch envisions a slimmed-down and lower-cost royal family that remains at the center of Britain’s national life. To do that, he must unite his family as the House of Windsor is grappling with strained relationships.
His first task will be to lead a country in mourning as it comes to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth—the only monarch most people in Britain have ever known. He is expected to address the nation on Friday, and later tour it.
King Charles isn’t universally popular with his subjects. With a 42% approval rating, Prince Charles was the seventh-most-popular British royal in a recent YouGov poll, below his son Prince William. The queen was the most popular, with 75%.
Palace aides said they expect his popularity to rise as the country grows accustomed to him in the role of king.
Unlike his mother, who was in her 20s when she became queen and deferred to more experienced courtiers inherited from her father, King Charles has had decades to study for the role. He is the oldest man to ascend to the British throne, eclipsing William IV, who took over in 1830 at the age of 64.
Two previous monarchs-in-waiting who held the title of Prince of Wales—the eventual King Edward VII and King Edward VIII—were playboys. As a prince, King Charles took the role in a more serious direction. In 1976, he created the Prince’s Trust, a charity that helps young people.
During her seven-decade reign, Queen Elizabeth was careful to largely steer clear of political debate, allowing her to act as a symbol of British unity.
As a prince, Charles was more willing to use his status to push for change, particularly on issues related to the environment and climate change. In the past, he has written to British government ministers to lobby on subjects ranging from the plight of the Patagonian toothfish to the dominance of big chain supermarkets. He has designed his own town and launched a brand of organic food.
Officials say that King Charles will step back, but not totally abandon those campaigning ways. “He will be a convener king," said an aide, who added that the king intends to use his contacts to bring people together to solve problems.
Some say the prince was right to use his time waiting to become king to push for change. “What would they think of him if he had not done any of these things and spent the time from his 20s to his 70s doing nothing?" said Judith Rowbotham, a University of Plymouth constitutional law scholar. “We would be highly critical of him."
Some of his campaigns have proven farsighted, she said. Buckingham Palace was bathed in green light during the recent United Nations climate summit to symbolize the monarchy’s concern about climate change, an issue King Charles has championed since the 1960s.
In 2018, he was asked during a documentary about his life whether the campaigning would continue if he became king. “No, it won’t. I’m not that stupid," he replied.
In 2020, in an acrimonious split, King Charles’s son Prince Harry quit royal duties, causing a rift with his brother, Prince William. The new king will have to manage the continued fallout of that clash. King Charles also dealt with the scandal surrounding his brother Prince Andrew’s ties to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Meanwhile, his rocky marriage and divorce from the late Princess Diana still hangs over him. “There are a lot of people who disapprove of him and who can’t forgive him for that," said Penny Junor, author of books on the royal family.
King Charles was portrayed in an unflattering manner in the Netflix drama “The Crown," which has been watched by millions around the world. Aides worry this has dented his image.
From a young age the reality of his future as king weighed on him. Shortly before his 21st birthday, he was asked when it was that he realized he was heir to the throne.
“I think it’s something that dawns on you with the most ghastly inexorable sense…and slowly you get the idea that you have a certain duty and responsibility," he replied.
A key issue facing the king, say members of the court, is pruning back the monarchy. The royal family’s expenditures have nearly tripled over the past decade, reaching £87.5 million in 2021, equivalent to around $101 million, according to filings. Aides say the idea is to focus on King Charles and his immediate heirs.
King Charles was heavily involved in negotiations when Prince Harry decided to quit royal duties after marrying actress Meghan Markle. That split turned acrimonious. During an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, now based in California, accused the royal family of racism in its ranks, allegations the queen said were being looked into privately.
King Charles has also had to manage the fallout of Prince Andrew’s ties to Epstein. One of Epstein’s alleged victims said she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, which the prince denies. At King Charles’s behest, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal duties.
After settling a lawsuit out of court, Prince Andrew has been banished from royal life.
One bright spot for the king is his private life, which has found stability following his marriage in 2005 to Camilla Parker Bowles, a divorcee with whom the prince had a long-term relationship. Before her death, the queen expressed her wish that she be named queen consort when Charles acceded the throne.
Now in his 70s, King Charles may soon have to make way for those next in line. “As in every family, there comes a point when the younger generation do start kind of calling the shots for the receding generation," said Ms. Junor.
On recounting a visit to a busy store in south London, King Charles recently quipped: “I remember there were an enormous number of people who were trying to get in, as they were waiting for me to get out! Story of my life."
Write to Max Colchester at max.colchester@wsj.com and Isabel Coles at isabel.coles@wsj.com