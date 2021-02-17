Kiran Bedi thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience' as Puducherry L-G

Kiran Bedi thanked the government for a 'lifetime experience' as the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry after she was removed from her post on Tuesday night amid a political crisis in the union territory following the resignation of Congress MLAs from the V Narayanasamy government.

"Thank all those who were a part of my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry-The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials," Kiran Bedi tweeted this morning, along with a statement.

"I thank the Government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry, as its Lt Governor," she said. "TeamRajNivas" worked diligently to serve the larger public interest, Kiran Bedi said.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave the additional charge of the union territory to Telengana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan "with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made".

