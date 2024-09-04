Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of neglecting crimes against women in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the controversy surrounding the anti-rape bill in Bengal, Rijiju released a letter dated November 11, 2021, addressed to the West Bengal government, urging the establishment of Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for handling rape cases and those under the POCSO Act.

In a post on X, Rijiju wrote, "I feel sad that Chief Minister of West Bengal ignored her most sacred duty of providing quick Justice for women & children. This letter of 2021 clearly shows it. In 2018, a stringent law was passed by- Parliament to deal with heinous crimes like Rape.. State Govts must act !"

What did the letter say? The letter reads, “As per information available, there are 28559 rape and POSCO Act cases pending in the State of West Bengal as on May, 2021. As the safety and security of our women and children is of paramount concern both for the Central and State government, the need for early operationalization and robust functioning of earmarked FTSCs and ePOSCO courts needs no special emphasis."

It further stated, "123 FTSCs including 20 ePOSCO Courts were earmarked for the State of West Bengal based on case-load. The consent of the State government is, however, still awaited for setting up of these FTSCs and ePOSCO courts."

In another post, Rjiju wrote, “This is an extremely serious matter. Please don't make it political issue. Very strong laws are necessary but strong actions are more important. When the letter was written, media had carried this news extensively, but West Bengal Govt failed to act!"

The Union minister also highlighted that in 2018, Parliament enacted a stringent law to tackle heinous crimes such as rape, which included provisions for establishing Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to expedite the trial and resolution of pending rape and POCSO Act cases. He alleged that despite numerous communications in 2019, 2020, and 2021, the Trinamool Congress government did not agree to implement this centrally sponsored scheme under the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari reposted Rijiju's post quoting, “This letter of 2021, sent by the then Union Minister of Law & Justice; Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji, highlighted the lackluster attitude of the WB Govt regarding establishing Fast Track Special Court's and POCSO Courts. Even after pursuing the matter directly with the Chief Minister of West Bengal herself, she ignored the issue which was very much required for ensuring quick Justice for Women & Children."

Adhikari further added, "CM Mamata Banerjee it's time to Walk the Talk, everyone knows that whatever you are saying or doing now is mere eyewash."

In December 2017, Madhya Pradesh became the first state in India to enact a law stipulating that individuals convicted of raping girls aged 12 or younger could face the death penalty by hanging.

The West Bengal Assembly unanimously passed the 'Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) 2024' on Tuesday.

This development follows the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor last month at the RG Kar Medical Centre and Hospital on August 9.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her support for the West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2024, stating that the bill is intended to secure the dignity of women and warning that if Bengal is mistreated, it will have a ripple effect.