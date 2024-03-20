Kiren Rijiju gets additional charge after Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns from Union cabinet
President Droupadi Murmu assigned Rijiju the food processing industries, in addition to his existing portfolio of the Ministry of Earth and Science
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was on Wednesday given additional charge of Ministry of Food and Processing Industries following the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of ministers, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan notification.
