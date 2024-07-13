BJP leader Smriti Irani faces trolls after losing Lok Sabha Polls. Defeated by Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma in Amethi, 2024. Irani vacates official bungalow in Delhi.

Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress leader and a Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, on Saturday, backed party MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on former Amethi MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani, in which he targeted the trollers using derogatory languages against her.

Sharma backed Gandhi's remarks and said that it is not their value to use such language against someone.

“Rahul Gandhi is right. I relate to his statement. Politics mein koi haarta hai koi jeeta hai.. (Victories and losses are a part of life). It is not in our values to use such language against someone", the Amethi MP told ANI.

Earlier on Friday, Gandhi came in defence of Irani, saying that humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength.

In a post on X, the Congress MP wrote, "Winning and losing happen in life. I urge everyone to refrain from using derogatory language and being nasty towards Smt. Smriti Irani or any other leader for that matter. Humiliating and insulting people is a sign of weakness, not strength".

The BJP leader has been at the receiving end of trolls since her defeat in the Lok Sabha Polls. Recently trolls targeted the former Minister after she vacated her official bungalow in Delhi.

Irani was defeated by Congress leader and Gandhi family loyalist, Kishori Lal Sharma, with a margin of 1,67,196 votes from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

Sharma secured 5,39,228 votes while Irani garnered 3,72,032 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Irani defeated Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi from Amethi- which had been a Congress bastion for several years.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi contested from Rae Bareli and Wayanad and won from both constituencies. Later, he gave up the Wayanad constituency. Priyanka Gandhi will make her electoral debut from the Wayanad.

After losing the poll, the BJP leader later said at a press conference, "I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with dedication and loyalty. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi".

The Lok Sabha elections were held across the country in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

