KL Sharma 3rd non-Gandhi family member contesting from Amethi in 57 years. Who were the other two?
The last time Congress fielded a non-Gandhi family member from Amethi was in 1998, when the grand old party chose veteran leader Captain Satish Sharma for the seat.
The Congress party announced early Friday that it had decided to field Kishori Lal Sharma, a long-time loyalist of the Nehru-Gandhi family, from Amethi, the seat in Uttar Pradesh that Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in 2019.
